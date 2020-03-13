Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on Russia, Kyrgyzstan border crossing amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Kazakhstan has introduced temporary restrictions on crossing of Kazakh-Russian and Kazakh-Kyrgyz borders amid coronavirus spreading, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakhstan’s government made the decision to introduce temporary restrictions on using internal documents for Russia’s and Kyrgyzstan’s citizens when crossing Kazakh-Kyrgyz and Kazakh-Russian borders.

The prohibition is not applied to Kazakh citizens who wish to return from Kazakhstan and Russia.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

