More coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

New case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to country’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The coronavirus case was detected in the country’s Almaty city where over ten contaminated sites have been officially confirmed.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 61 people, including 31 cases in Nur-Sultan, 26 cases in Almaty city, two cases in Karaganda city, one case in Almaty region and one case in Aktobe region.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 339,200 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 14,700. Meanwhile, over 98,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.