Military plane makes emergency landing in Almaty rgn
A plane of the Kazakh Defense Ministry made an emergency landing at the Zhetygen aerodrome in Almaty region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The aircraft reportedly made a belly landing. Passengers and the crew are being evacuated, the regional Governor’s press service reports. There is no information how many people were on board.
