Military plane makes emergency landing in Almaty rgn

Kazakhstan 5 May 2020 00:31 (UTC+04:00)
A plane of the Kazakh Defense Ministry made an emergency landing at the Zhetygen aerodrome in Almaty region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The aircraft reportedly made a belly landing. Passengers and the crew are being evacuated, the regional Governor’s press service reports. There is no information how many people were on board.

