Kazakhstan named great example of proactive efforts in COVID-19 battle

Kazakhstan is a great example of proactive efforts to stabilize COVID-19, Regional Director WHO in Europe Hans Kluge said, Trend reports with reference to Kluge’s Twitter account.

Among the efforts taken in Kazakhstan to battle the coronavirus pandemic Kluge named strong surveillance; extensive testing, including of health workers; digitalized data collection; timely prevention and intensified contact tracing; and treating patients appropriately.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,417 cases. This includes 2,223 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

