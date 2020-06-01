Coronavirus-related death confirmed among Kazakhstan's Tengiz field's staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 1

A lethal coronavirus case was confirmed among workers of Kazakhstan’s Tengizchevroil oil and gas company, Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan.

Death was reported on in West Kazakhstan region on May 31, 2020. The victim was a 53-year old male, who worked at the Tengizchevroil-operated field.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan increased to 41.

On May 20, 2020 Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova said that operations at TCO-operated Tengiz oil and gas field may be suspended if number COVID-19 cases among field’s staff continues to increase.

The latest data said that 949 coronavirus cases of total cases countrywide account for Tengizchevroil staff.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 11,308 cases. This includes 5,404 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 41 patients who passed away.

The Tengiz oil field was discovered in 1979 and is one of the biggest and deepest oil fields in the world. The total explored reserves of Tengiz reach 3.2 billion tons, while recoverable reserves range from 890 million tons to 1.37 billion tons.

In 1993, Tengizchevroil LLP, which is the project operator, was established on the basis of an agreement between Kazakhstan and Chevron. Presently, Tengizchevroil includes Chevron (50 percent), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25 percent), KazMunayGas (20 percent) and LukArco (5 percent).

