Quarantine measures to be restricted in Kazakhstan due to sharp coronavirus cases growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Quarantine measures are to be restricted in Kazakhstan due to the increase in coronavirus cases, Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan.

The report on the subject was presented by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyudmila Byurabekova during a government meeting.

She said that cases of coronavirus infection via person-to-person contacts have become more frequent.

In this regard, akimats (administrative centers) of Kazakh regions with a great increase in infected counted were ordered to work out issues of increasing quarantine measures.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020, quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 13,558 cases. This includes 8,400 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 67 patients who passed away.

