Kazakhstan may re-introduce anti-COVID quarantine

Quarantine regime may once again be imposed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan’s president’s Twitter.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev wrote on his official Twitter page that the final decision will be announced tomorrow, Jul.2, 2020.

“The government has submitted a plan for quarantine to be introduced from July 5 for a period of 14 days (with a possible extension). Tomorrow after the interdepartmental commission meeting, the minister of healthcare will give explanations,” Tokayev wrote.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020, quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 41,065 cases. This includes 13,614 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 188 patients who passed away.

