Kazakhstan’s president declares national mourning day for COVID-19 victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev declared July 13 to be national mourning day for the victims of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Tokayev made the statement during a televised address on the current situation in the country made on 8.30 (GMT +6) on July 8 via the country’s TV channels.

On Jun. 2, 2020, an announcement was made that Kazakhstan is reintroducing quarantine regime as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide.

By a decision of an intergovernmental commission, the quarantine is being imposed for a period of 14 days starting Jul. 5, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 51,059 cases. This includes 16,928 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 264 patients who passed away.

