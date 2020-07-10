Kazakhstan has added 1,726 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall caseload. Of these, 936 are symptom-free, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

180 (89 symptom-free) new cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 217 (73) in Almaty city, 49 (22) in Shymkent city, 34 (27) in Akmola region, 49 (27) in Aktobe region, 336 (229) in Atyrau region, 121 (52) in East Kazakhstan region, 48 (38) in Zhambyl region, 99 (39) in West Kazakhstan region, 120 (68) in Karaganda region, 121 (78) in Kostanay region, 63 (30) in Kyzylorda region, 52 (51) in Mangistau region, 52 (15) in Pavlodar region, 50 (19) in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 (11) in Turkestan region. The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 54,747 since the onset of the pandemic. 31,277 people have already recovered from COVID-19. The novel virus has claimed lives of 264 people countrywide.

Все права защищены. Используйте активную ссылку на inform.kz https://www.inform.kz/en/kazakhstan-reports-over-1-700-new-covid-19-cases_a3671149