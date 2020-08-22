Kazakhstan adds over 240 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 242 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload. Of 242, 113 are asymptomatic, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty city – 40, including 9 symptom-free cases. 24 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 symptom-free cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 1 (1) in Shymkent city, 8 (5) in Akmola region, 2 (2) in Aktobe region, 7 (4) in Almaty region, 17 (15) in Atyrau region, 30 (5) in East Kazakhstan region, 9 (8) in Zhambyl region, 16 (9) in West Kazakhstan region, 24 (11) in Karaganda region, 10 (5) in Kostanay region, 2 (2) in Kyzylorda region, 12 (11) in Mangistau region, 15 (5) in Pavlodar region, 14 (3) in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 (5) in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 104,313 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.

The novel virus has claimed 1,415 lives across the country.