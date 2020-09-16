Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 64 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan regions have reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases -18. Nur-Sultan city has registered 7 new COVID-19 case, Almaty city – 1, Akmola region – 2, Almaty region - 4, Atyrau region – 8, Zhambyl region - 2, West Kazakhstan region – 4, Karaganda region – 5, Kostanay region – 2, Kyzylorda region – 1, Pavlodar region – 1, North Kazakhstan region – 6, and Turkestan region - 3. In total, Kazakhstan has registered 106,984 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.

Of 106,984, 101,267 patients have successfully recovered. Nationwide, the virus has killed 1,671 people.