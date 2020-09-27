COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 27 September 2020 08:18 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 64 more coronavirus-positive cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

10 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s total tally to 107,723.

