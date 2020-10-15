Kazakhstan adds 110 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 110 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 109,094, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, have reported the biggest number of cases 18.

10 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Almaty region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, and 14 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Of 109,094, 104,525 patients in Kazakhstan have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries. The novel coronavirus has claimed 1,768 lives nationwide.