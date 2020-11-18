Kazakhstan records more new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has added 682 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 80 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan region leads again in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 230. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the second highest number – 79. Next is North Kazakhstan region with 74 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

In the past day, 61 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 58 – in Kostanay region, 41 – in Akmola region, 37 – in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Almaty region, 18 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Almaty region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Given the latest COVID-19 figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 122,335. The coronavirus infection has killed 1,899 countrywide.