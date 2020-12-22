Number of COVID-19 cases rises in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 739 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 87 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform..

After a short break, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has again posted the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 106. Almaty city is placed second with 80 new COVID-19 cases. East Kazakhstan region has registered the third highest number of fresh coronavirus cases - 75. 68 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Pavlodar region, 65 - in Kostanay region, 62 - in North Kazakhstan region, 62 - in Atyrau region, 56 - in Akmola region, 45 - in West Kazakhstan region, 40 - in Almaty region, 34 - in Karaganda region, 17 - in Mangistau region, 10 - in Zhambyl region, 5 - in Shymkent city, 5 - in Aktobe region, 5 - in Turkestan region, and 4 - in Kyzylorda region.

The overall COVID-19 caseload has amounted to 147,975 in Kazakhstan.