Nur Otan party leads in votes at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

Kazakhstan 11 January 2021 14:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nur Otan party leads in votes at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The elections of deputies of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament were held on January 10, 2021, Trend reports citing the Central Elections Commission of Kazakhstan.

According to preliminary results, the votes in the elections were distributed as follows:

The Nur Otan party – 71.09 percent;

the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan – 10.95 percent;

the People's Party of Kazakhstan – 9.10 percent;

the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party – 5.29 percent;

the ADAL political party – 3.57 percent.

The final results of the elections will be determined by the Central Elections Commission at its meeting on the basis of the originals of the protocols of territorial election commissions.

The elections of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament were held Jan. 10 from 07:00 till 20:00 (GMT+6).

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country participated in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There were 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Tashkent International airport to buy compressed natural gas for gas-cylinder vehicles via tender
Tashkent International airport to buy compressed natural gas for gas-cylinder vehicles via tender
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy batteries
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy batteries
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for diagnostic services
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for diagnostic services
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran can cooperate with foreign companies – oil minister Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 11 Society 14:57
UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit Europe 14:51
Eliminating four zeros from Iran's national currency not a priority - researcher Finance 14:38
Europe’s gas demand to be on decline from 2024 Oil&Gas 14:31
Enterprises put into operation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 14:25
Turnover of corporate securities' primary market at Baku Stock Exchange surges in 2020 Finance 14:25
Iraq ranks second among Iran`s export target countries Business 14:20
Nur Otan party leads in votes at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 14:18
Karabakh to turn into corner of paradise - Azerbaijani President's creative plan Politics 14:15
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nearing 5 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 14:13
Contracts signed to maintain and increase oil extraction in Iran Oil&Gas 14:09
Transportation of Turkish goods along BTK corridor becomes regular Transport 14:05
Azerbaijan's MoD starts considering appeals of those released from military service for mobilization Politics 14:03
Iran`s plan to import used cars inefficient - Automobile Importers Association Business 14:02
Iran's Parliament prediction for foreign currency rate increases commodity prices Business 13:57
Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding Corp. purchases US broker dealer, member of NYSE Finance 13:54
Uzbek currency rates for January 11 Finance 13:54
Kazakhstan temporarily halts oil transit from Russia Oil&Gas 13:53
Tashkent International airport to buy compressed natural gas for gas-cylinder vehicles via tender Tenders 13:53
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 13:52
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for diagnostic services Tenders 13:52
Iran discusses Additional Protocol to Non-Proliferation Treaty Nuclear Program 13:51
Precious metal prices fall in Azerbaijan Finance 13:51
Iran records single-digit unemployment rate in 17 provinces Business 13:51
EasyJet secures new five-year $1.87 billion loan with UK guarantee Europe 13:33
President Aliyev arrives in Moscow for working visit on invitation of President Putin (PHOTO) Politics 13:31
Changing structure of Iran's budget plan - unacceptable, says Iranian President Business 13:31
Private sector participation in Iran's ports - necessary - Iran's Port and Maritime Organization Transport 13:25
Georgia reports 551 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.11 Georgia 13:17
Q1 2021 to be difficult for Georgia's construction sector Construction 13:16
Tashkent TPP in Uzbekistan receives loan for obtaining imported fuel oil Oil&Gas 13:14
OSCE welcomes efficient organization of elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:13
Uzbekistan to invest in fund created by US, Israel, UAE to foster regional co-op Finance 13:13
Turkmenistan prepares agricultural machinery for sowing campaign Business 13:11
Pound sterling in TOP 3 most popular foreign currencies among Georgian depositors Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 revenues from aluminum export down Business 13:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue updated banknotes soon Finance 13:07
Turkmenistan's Halkbank opens tenders for audit, consulting services Tenders 13:03
Number of Azerbaijani journalists who died from COVID-19 disclosed Society 12:53
Azerbaijan records spike in long-term lending to legal entities in real estate sector Finance 12:42
Iran's East Azerbaijan Province interested in boosting economic co-op with Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Business 12:39
Turkmenistan names planned purchase volume of cotton fiber Business 12:38
Azerbaijan's MoD presents footage from Kalbajar's Keshdak village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:34
France should consider closing borders with UK - epidemiologist Europe 12:32
Azerbaijan eyes to cover bulk of 2021 state budget's deficit via internal borrowing Finance 12:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 silk export decreases Business 12:30
Saudi to resume oil production from April onwards Oil&Gas 12:29
Demand exceeding supply on Azerbaijani CBA's auctions from 2Q2020 Finance 12:26
OPEC to continue prioritizing revenue over market share – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:25
Iran's NIDC begins drilling operations in Namavaran oil field Oil&Gas 12:23
Flown by 4 women, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in Bengaluru Other News 12:21
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 12:20
Entire world facing container shortages as China boosts exports Transport 12:18
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat Sewing Factory exceeds production plan Business 12:11
Uzbekistan discusses projects with foreign direct investments in pharmaceutical sector Uzbekistan 12:09
Iran's Azar oil field to be officially launched Oil&Gas 11:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:41
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets ICT 11:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new special apps to promote goods Business 11:33
Iran's problems piling up due to being on FATF's blacklist Finance 11:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation program Business 11:29
Automobile plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh FEZ Transport 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 11:24
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of foreign investment in 2020 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani currency rate for Jan. 11 Finance 11:03
Uzbekistan in talks with FAO over participation in World Food Summit 2021 Uzbekistan 11:03
Loan portfolio of trade, services sector up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 11 Uzbekistan 10:57
Latvian MFA talks trade relations with Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:48
Baku port may resume land trade operations between Europe and Asia Transport 10:46
Azerbaijan's state budget to receive revenues from several state-owned enterprises Finance 10:37
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 Transport 10:35
Most Azerbaijani regions to be financed via local revenues in 2021 Finance 10:28
Turkmenistan sells aviation, lighting kerosene to number of countries on exchange Business 10:28
Hungary interested in considering Azerbaijani gas supplies in its future energy mix Oil&Gas 10:24
India Acquires Sufficient Vaccines to Immunise Healthcare, Frontline Workers: Govt. Official Other News 10:24
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to European energy security, says Hungary Oil&Gas 10:24
Good level of antibodies ‘found in Indian vaccines’ Other News 10:21
Iran approves development of Bandar Lengeh port Business 10:20
Hungary, Azerbaijan exploring future of co-op in transportation of LNG, CNG Oil&Gas 10:18
Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark TEDPIX index gains 23,000 points Business 10:08
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:07
Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for two more weeks Other News 09:57
Iran's CBI discloses number of exchanged checks Finance 09:50
Iran ready for industrial production of coronavirus vaccine - doctor Society 09:46
Budget revenues in Azerbaijan may rise due to revenues from state property rent Finance 09:43
Iran unveils data on production of chemical and petrochemical products Business 09:42
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran grows Business 09:33
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 09:24
Iran reveals number of licenses issued to launch new domestic enterprises Business 09:23
Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens involved in 2020 self-employment program Society 09:21
Ukraine’s share in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 09:19
Bank Melli Iran in Baku completes 2020 with profit Finance 09:18
Azerbaijan to prepare draft fuel and energy balance for next 4 years Economy 09:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange (Jan.2 through Jan. 7) Business 09:16
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to take measures to apply law on state budget for 2021 Economy 09:16
Number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Iran increases Business 09:14
All news