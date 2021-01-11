Nur Otan party leads in votes at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The elections of deputies of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament were held on January 10, 2021, Trend reports citing the Central Elections Commission of Kazakhstan.

According to preliminary results, the votes in the elections were distributed as follows:

The Nur Otan party – 71.09 percent;

the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan – 10.95 percent;

the People's Party of Kazakhstan – 9.10 percent;

the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party – 5.29 percent;

the ADAL political party – 3.57 percent.

The final results of the elections will be determined by the Central Elections Commission at its meeting on the basis of the originals of the protocols of territorial election commissions.

The elections of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament were held Jan. 10 from 07:00 till 20:00 (GMT+6).

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country participated in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There were 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.