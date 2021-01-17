Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 972 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 137 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city have reported the highest number of fresh infections in the past day – 121 each. Another area which registered a three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases is Pavlodar region with 110 daily infections. Atyrau region has detected 91 new COVID-19 cases, Almaty region – 89 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region – 78 new COVID-19 cases, and Kostanay region – 73 new COVID-19 cases. 53 people tested positive for COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region, 52 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Karaganda region, 49 – West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Turkestan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Shymkent, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Aktobe region, and 7 – Mangistau region. The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has totaled 167,118.