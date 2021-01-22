Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 1,430 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up 250 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Pavlodar region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 235 and 231, respectively.

In the last day, Akmola region registered 163 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city and Kostanay region added 130 and 125 fresh daily infections, accordingly. Atyrau region confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

91 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 78 – in Almaty region, 75 – in Karaganda region, 61 – in West Kazakhstan region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Shymkent city, 13 – in Turkestan region, and 10 – in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has recorded 173,842 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.