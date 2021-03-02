Kazakhstan reports 658 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Kazakhstan has added 837 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 214,089, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has recorded the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 102. Akmola and Pavlodar regions are second and third in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 78 and 77, respectively.

65 more cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 62 in Kostanay region, 55 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Almaty region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 27 in Karaganda region, 24 in Atyrau region, 17 in Shymkent city, six in Kyzylorda region, five in Aktobe region as well as in Zhambyl region, three in Turkestan region, and one in Mangistau region.