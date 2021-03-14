Kazakhstan has detected 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 595 patients have recovered

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,049 fresh coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

173 cases were registered in Nur-Sutan, 360 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 57 in Akmola region, 12 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 45 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Zhambyl region, 60 in West Kazakhstan, 72 in Karaganda region, 48 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 50 in Pavlodar region, 28 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 223,720.

595 more people recovered from COVID-19, raising the country’s recoveries to 206,149.