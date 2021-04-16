2,656 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
2,656 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 673. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 601 infections. 232 more have been infected with COVID-19 in Almaty region.
Karaganda region has reported 201 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.
Triple-digit numbers of fresh COVID-19 infections have also been registered in Aktobe region – 120, Shymkent city – 119, Atyrau region – 117, West Kazakhstan region – 112, and East Kazakhstan region – 106.
Akmola region has reported 90 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kyzylorda region – 75, Pavlodar region – 43, North Kazakhstan region – 42, Zhambyl region – 40, Mangistau region – 35, Kostanay region – 28, and Turkestan region – 22.
The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 281,351.