Kazakhstan reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,716 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 693 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 475 new COVID-19 cases. Karagada region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases -240.

220 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Karaganda region. West Kazakhstan region reported 166 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola and Aktobe regions logged 150 and 125 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 96 – in Shymkent city, 86 – in East Kazakhstan region, 82 – in Kyzylorda region, 75 – in Pavlodar region, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 50 – in Mangistau region, 49 – in Turkestan region, 34 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 – in Kostanay region.

In total, 309,116 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.