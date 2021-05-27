Kazakhstan adds 1,849 COVID-19 cases over past day
Kazakhstan has added 1,849 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 380,160, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Karaganda region has registered the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 320. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are second and third in terms of the number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 297 and 290.
Akmola region has also reported the triple digit number of COVID-19 cases – 129.
West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have seen 98 and 97 daily infections, respectively.
91 more have contracted the virus in Shymkent city, 90 – in Almaty region, 80 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 in Atyrau region, 64 – in Aktobe region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 39 – in Turkestan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, and 21 – in Kyzylorda region.