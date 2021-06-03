Eurasian Business Forum: Spotlight into Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Dubai

As part of the promotion of economic diplomacy and further strengthening of bilateral relations, the Eurasian Business Forum: Spotlight into Kazakhstan trade and investment business forum took place in UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of KAZAKH INVEST, Trend reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov, representatives of national company «Kazakh Invest», Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the chambers of commerce and industry of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, numerous Arab and international private companies, a total of around 70 delegates participated. In his remarks, the Ambassador informed about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and called for expanding mutual trade. Then the head of the representative office of Kazakh Invest in the UAE Ilyas Madimov presented the investment potential of the country, preferences for foreign investors, as well as specifics of the Kazakh Invest activities in attracting new business projects to Kazakhstan.

Co-chairman of AIFC Business Connect Ltd James Martin briefed the audience about relevant tools of supporting investment projects within the framework of the AIFC and the opportunities offered to investors at the platform.

Najieb Khoory, Chairman of Mirak Group, and Essa Al-Ghurair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment L.L.C talked about their enterprises’ experiences and shared their investment plans related to Kazakhstan. In addition, an exchange of views with the delegates took place on the issues of existing and potential collaboration in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, mining and metallurgical complex, pharmaceuticals, information technologies, etc.