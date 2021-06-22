943 more COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan

943 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 410,523, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

323 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 110 in Almaty city, 17 in Shymkent city, 33 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 27 in Almaty region, 26 in Atyrau region, 64 in East Kazakhstan, 22 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 153 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 43 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 17 in Turkestan.