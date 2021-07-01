Kazakhstan to reintroduce strict quarantine in capital (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:02

More than 800 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the capital of Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan city) over the past day, Trend reports citing the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan city.

As reported, due to the worsening COVID-related situation in the city, quarantine will be toughened again.

The groups for monitoring the compliance with quarantine measures have been transferred to an enhanced round-the-clock mode of work.

If solemnities are held in restaurants/cafes and other establishments, the work of these facilities will be stopped.

In addition, from July 4, the working hours of public catering (restaurants, cafes), which work according to the Ashyq project will be reduced. So, restaurants and cafes (indoors), currently operating till 02:00 am, will be open until 10:00 pm. The restaurants, cafes operating outdoor will be working till 00:00 am.

Also on Sunday, public transport will be suspended. The buses will be disinfected.

The work of fitness centers (yoga centers, etc.), which operate without the Ashyq project, will be suspended both on weekdays and weekends. Fitness centers (yoga centers) under the Ashyq project will be able to work only on weekdays, on weekends - a ban.

In order not to introduce strict quarantine norms in the city, it is necessary to develop collective immunity. The share of herd immunity should have exceeded 60 percent.

At the moment, over 229,000 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city. More than 90 percent of healthcare workers and more than 70 percent of utility workers have been vaccinated.

Only vaccination will allow you to protect both your health and the health of loved ones and the people around you.

On July 2, the resolution of the state sanitary doctor of the city of Sarhat Beisenoy on the prohibition of mass events for the Day of the capital comes into force. All indoor events are prohibited (except for theaters with a maximum occupancy rate of 20 percent, with the principle of the Ashyq project).

It is also prohibited to operate all types of outdoor rides located in the parks.