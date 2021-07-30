Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 7,778

Kazakhstan has added 7,778 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 564,885, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,680 and 1,555, respectively. Karaganda region has logged the third highest number of daily infections - 931. 452 and 422 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been registered in Shymkent city and Atyrau region, accordingly.

302 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Aktobe region, 275 in Pavlodar region, 272 in Akmola region, 270 in Almaty region, 261 in East Kazakhstan region, 231 in Kostanay region, 230 in Mangistau region, 220 in Kyzylorda region, 215 in Zhambyl region, 189 in West Kazakhstan region, 152 in North Kazakhstan region, and 121 in Turkestan region.