Kazakhstan reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18
Trend:
Over the past day, 7,034 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 708,379 cases were identified in the country, of which 7,867 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 7,416 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 585,298.
