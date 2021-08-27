6,452 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Over the past day, 6,452 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 767,701 cases were identified in the country, of which 8,879 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 8,285 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 649,534.