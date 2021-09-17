Kazakhstan looks to raise crop areas in Turkestan region

Kazakhstan 17 September 2021 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan looks to raise crop areas in Turkestan region
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Roscosmos to deploy GLONASS monitoring stations in five countries Russia 13:00
GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October US 12:56
UK retailers extend losing streak in August Europe 12:51
Kazakhstan finalizing dev't of long-term carbon neutrality concept Kazakhstan 12:45
Gas prices in Europe once again rise to over $800 Europe 12:44
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist talks growth of COVID-19 cases in cold months Society 12:44
Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude Arab World 12:43
Turkmenistan to attract foreign investors for reconstruction of carbamide plant Turkmenistan 12:42
BTK railway corridor has potential to reach Asia-Pacific region via Russian ports - official Transport 12:38
Kazakhstan's president proposes to create humanitarian hub to help Afghanistan Kazakhstan 12:34
Uzbekistan remains in top 5 uranium producing countries Business 12:32
Kazakhstan looks to raise crop areas in Turkestan region Kazakhstan 11:58
Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17 Georgia 11:51
Evening dedicated to 100th anniversary of Polish sci-fi writer Stanislaw Lem held at Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:51
Relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan to strengthen and deepen - President Alvi Politics 11:45
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tajikistan to participate in SCO summit Turkmenistan 11:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 17 Uzbekistan 11:21
Azerbaijan increases import of cars Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan's value of sea cargo traffic continues to grow Transport 11:15
UK, Uzbekistan sign Memorandum of Understanding on economic co-op Business 11:14
Singaporean company to carry out seismic surveys in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:07
Make your contribution to the revival of Karabakh! Society 11:00
Azerbaijan discloses prices for its oil Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijan's railway freight traffic grows higher in value for 8M2021 Transport 10:56
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kyiv Transport 10:55
Geothermal sector to set record in number of wells this year Oil&Gas 10:48
Azerbaijan reveals figures for cargo transportation by road for 8M2021 Transport 10:35
Continued investment in renewables to keep energy prices affordable – European Commission Oil&Gas 10:33
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy valves ICT 10:32
European Commission talks on reasons of electricity price hike Oil&Gas 10:23
Prices on secondary housing in Baku down, real estate expert explains why Society 10:03
Pakistani company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan Business 09:41
Turkmen state concern to buy drilling equipment via tender Tenders 09:30
Oil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return Oil&Gas 09:22
Trump predicts end of US under Biden US 08:45
COVID-19 not slowing climate change, world off track to meet Paris targets: UN report Other News 08:23
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 08:00
Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period Business 08:00
World Bank battles integrity issues, discontinues Doing Business reports Other News 07:31
3,081 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:00
Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack Arab World 06:32
Biden calls for massive tax hikes on wealthy to pay for spending plan US 06:03
US approves $500 million helicopter maintenance deal for Saudis US 05:28
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:55
U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China US 04:10
UNGA to continue honor system for vaccination in high-level conference week: spokesman Other News 03:36
Voting kicks off in Russia’s State Duma elections Russia 03:01
UN chief calls for immediate bold action on climate change Other News 02:27
Azerbaijan will bring legal proceedings against Armenia to international court - MFA Politics 02:21
Israel's COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 mln Israel 01:50
Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag resigns over Afghanistan evacuations Europe 01:16
Russian court asks bailiffs to levy fines worth $620,239 on Twitter — official Russia 00:37
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister Politics 16 September 23:46
U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation US 16 September 23:31
Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match within group round of UEFA Conference League (UPDATE) Azerbaijan 16 September 23:03
President Raisi: Iran, Pakistan enjoy capacity for expansion of relations Politics 16 September 22:40
OIC delegation witnesses facts of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 22:33
Georgian voter files up to over 3M potential voters Georgia 16 September 22:08
Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day 2021 celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 21:50
Uzbekistan, Iran intend to strengthen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 16 September 21:30
Turkish jets return from NATO's air policing mission in Poland Turkey 16 September 21:29
Russia, Pakistan agree to further work within Expanded Trio on Afghanistan — statement Russia 16 September 21:19
Russian construction companies to suggest projects in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 20:55
Gazprombank expects increase in discount rate in Azerbaijan Finance 16 September 20:47
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 September 20:22
Restoration of monuments in liberated territories of Azerbaijan discussed in Uzbekistan (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 20:17
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus Politics 16 September 19:59
Coordination Headquarters holds meeting on resolving issues in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 19:37
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 16 September 19:31
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 18:52
Business climate improves in Georgia - Georgian Business Association Business 16 September 18:51
Georgia's bean imports decrease Business 16 September 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on volume of natural gas exported to Turkey Oil&Gas 16 September 18:24
Turkmenistan to apply Kazakhstan's experience in capital market infrastructure Finance 16 September 18:03
Saudi ACWA Power wins tender for construction of wind farm in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16 September 18:01
Russian enterprises to establish production facilities in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade Representative Economy 16 September 18:00
Georgian Insurance Supervision Service reveals largest insurer in terms of Gross Earned Premium Business 16 September 18:00
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 16 September 17:57
Turkmenistan reveals volume of cotton yarn exports Turkmenistan 16 September 17:57
Kazakhstan to build vegetable greenhouse, poultry factory in Jezkazgan district Kazakhstan 16 September 17:52
OECD to see oil supply growth y-o-y Oil&Gas 16 September 17:48
Turnover of new-generation online sales registers in Azerbaijan increases Finance 16 September 17:42
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July Arab World 16 September 17:41
Court win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 mln Belgium tax scheme Europe 16 September 17:38
PACE calls on Armenia to release all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 16 September 17:37
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August US 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan, UAE discuss co-op in exchange trading Finance 16 September 17:36
Kazakh Ministry of Ecology designates new authority to check quality of gasoline Kazakhstan 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan eyes strengthening fight against spread of COVID-19 at legislative level Turkmenistan 16 September 17:36
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite global pandemic Business 16 September 17:35
Iranian trucks continue to have trouble on Gorus-Gafan road Armenia 16 September 17:34
Uzbek UzCarlsberg opens tender for construction, installation works Tenders 16 September 17:34
Dubai Expo visitors must be vaccinated or COVID-free Arab World 16 September 17:32
Uzbekistan to build complex for extraction, processing of gold ore Business 16 September 17:30
Bank of Russia developing stress tests on influence of decarbonization on economy Russia 16 September 17:30
Kazakhstan keen to implement joint media projects with Azerbaijan ICT 16 September 17:23
SOCAR discloses oil transportation volume via Baku-Supsa Oil&Gas 16 September 17:19
Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry appeals to Operational Headquarters on reopening of theaters, cinemas Society 16 September 17:08
Azerbaijan limits poultry imports from some more states Society 16 September 17:07
All news