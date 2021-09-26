2,192 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

Over the past day, 2,192 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 877,112 cases were identified in the country.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,281 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 810,681.