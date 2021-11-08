1,031 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,031 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 949,630 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,259 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,080 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 901,843.
