1,047 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 963,828
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,047 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
113 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 114 in Almaty, 22 in Shymkent, 83 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 59 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 80 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 20 in West Kazakhstan, 114 in Karaganda region, 109 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 115 in Pavlodar region, 143 in North Kazakhstan, 19 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 963,828.
