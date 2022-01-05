Kazakhstan names casualties among law enforcement as result of public unrest
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
Trend:
A total of 317 police officers and servicemen of the National Guard of Kazakhstan were injured, eight were killed as result of public unrest in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday, Trend reports.
The internal affairs bodies are currently taking all necessary measures to prevent an increase in the escalation of violence.
