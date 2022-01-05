Almaty Airport freed from protestors, resumes operations
An anti-terrorist special operation is underway in Almaty, the city's airport, the largest air harbor in Kazakhstan, has been freed from protesters and is operating normally, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov told reporters, Trend reports referring to Russian media.
Almaty airport was seized on Wednesday evening by protesters that engulfed the city and suspended operations.
