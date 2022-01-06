Kazakhstan suspends entrance of foreign citizens due to state of emergency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6
Trend:
Kazakhstan suspended the entry of foreign citizens into the country in connection with the imposed state of emergency, the Kazakh embassy in Tashkent said, Trend reports citing Russian media.
A state of emergency was introduced in Kazakhstan on January 5; the main international airports of the country are not functioning due to the mass riots in Kazakhstan.
