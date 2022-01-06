Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas held a phone talk with Chairman of CSTO’s Collective Security Council, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on January 6, 2022, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said, Trend reports via Kazinform.

Zas informed about the situation in Kazakhstan and the status of the implementation of the Decision of the Collective Security Council on sending the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO to this country to normalize the situation there.

At present, the contingents are being transferred by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The main tasks of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO will be the protection of important state and military facilities, assistance to the law enforcement structures of Kazakhstan in stabilizing the situation and returning it to the legal field.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.