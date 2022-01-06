Republic Square in Almaty completely cleared

The military completely cleared the Republic Square in Almaty on Thursday, many of the instigators of the riots fled shortly after the first shots, Trend reports citing TASS.

Eyewitnesses report injured and killed, but there is no official confirmation of the information about the dead. A large number of military personnel and equipment remain on the square.

According to Khabar-24 TV channel, the city administration and the residence of the head of state have also been cleared.