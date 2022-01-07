Food stocks sufficient in Kazakhstan - ministry

Kazakhstan 7 January 2022 08:20 (UTC+04:00)
Food stocks sufficient in Kazakhstan - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

There are enough food supplies in Kazakhstan, the activities of retail chains that have suffered at the hands of marauders are being restored, the press service of the Ministry of trade and integration reported, Trend reports.

"There are enough stocks of basic foodstuffs for today. And all the necessary conditions are created for uninterrupted food supplies," the ministry said.

"Addressing the residents of the country, we inform you that there is no reason for concern in connection with a possible food shortage. Also, speculation in setting prices for food products is excluded and not allowed in the activities of retail facilities," the ministry added.

According to the ministry, at present the situation in the trade sphere in many regions is stable, the operation of retail facilities continues as usual, with the exception of some stores in the cities of Almaty, Taldykorgan, Uralsk, Shymkent and Taraz, which suffered as a result of looting. In particular, the stores Sportmaster, Technodom, Magnum, Sulpak, Kimex, Mon Amie and Alser, as well as Intertop, Metro, Violet, Eureka and Kari are closed.

According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage amounted to about 26.2 billion tenge.

