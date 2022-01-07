No breaks in food supplies throughout Kazakhstan, except Almaty - Union of Trade Networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

There are currently no breaks in food supplies in any region of Kazakhstan, except Almaty, due to active counter-terrorism actions, Trend reports via the Union of Trade Networks of the country.

According to the union, food retail networks in all cities of Kazakhstan, except Almaty, are operating normally (subject to time constraints due to imposed curfew).

"We hope for a speedy resumption of the supply chains' activities in Almaty. At the moment, the Magnum retail chain is considering to open two supermarkets in the city,” the union said. “The opening dates will depend on guarantees that the safety of employees and visitors will be provided."

According to information received from retail chains, food suppliers haven’t reported price changes, the union said.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.