Kazakh President orders to open fire to kill terrorists

Kazakhstan 7 January 2022 13:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he had given an order to the law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire to kill terrorists without warning, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"I ordered the law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire to kill without warning," President Tokayev said while appealing to people on Jan. 7.

President Tokayev also said that the Kazakh authorities do not intend to negotiate with the terrorists.

"The calls are made abroad for the sides to negotiate to resolve the problems peacefully," President Tokayev said. "What nonsense! What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers? We had to deal with the armed and trained criminals."

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

