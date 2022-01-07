Kazakhstan detains two groups of armed men in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

A BMW in which armed people were moving was blocked by police cars at the intersection of Al-Farabi Avenue and Malaya Zheltoksan in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city on January 7 afternoon, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

There were 32-year-old and 24-year-old men in the car. A pistol and a knife were found during the inspection.

Another group was detained by the police in the Medeu district of Almaty city. An apartment in which the armed people were hiding was revealed. Five men were detained as a result of the special operation.

"Saiga" hunting rifle with cartridges, a rubber and metal baton, two five-liter containers with gasoline and gold items were confiscated.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.