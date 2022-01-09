Preliminary damage caused during riots in Kazakhstan is named

The looters have plundered more than 100 large trade facilities and banks. The preliminary damage is over 87 bln. tenge (about $200 mln), acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

According to him, in order to undermine the authority of the authorities, the criminals disguised themselves in the uniform of police officers, military personnel and committed illegal actions.

"Taking into account the current situation, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to introduce a state of emergency throughout the country. In accordance with this, restrictions have been introduced on movement, entry and exit of vehicles, verification of documents, inspection of personal belongings, cars and cargo, as well as a ban on holding mass events and other measures. ", - Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

The head of the department recalled that for their violation, criminal and administrative liability is envisaged.