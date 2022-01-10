Сivilians killed in Kazakhstan as result of riots - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Сivilians were killed in Kazakhstan as a result of the riots, the exact number is being specified, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the CSTO meeting, Trend reports.

Some 16 law enforcement officers were killed, more than 1,300 were injured.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

Среди мирного населения в Казахстане есть жертвы в результате беспорядков - Токаев

БАКУ /Trend/ - Среди мирного населения в Казахстане есть жертвы в результате беспорядков, точное количество уточняется.

Как передает в понедельник Trend об этом в ходе заседания ОДКБ сказал президент Казахстана Касым=Жомарт Токаев.

Погибли 16 сотрудников силовых структур, более 1,3 тысячи получили ранения.