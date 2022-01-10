Kazakh FM informs OSCE chairman about CSTO mission in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau held a telephone conversation on Monday with Acting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Minister Tleuberdi provided current information on the situation in Kazakhstan, also talking about the ongoing mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He expressed the commitment of the president and the government of [Kazakhstan] to respect and fulfill all international obligations, including with respect to human rights and fundamental freedoms," reads a statement issued by the Polish OSCE Chairmanship.

Rau expressed condolences to the Kazakh side for the numerous victims of violence and stressed the need to comply with OSCE commitments, including those related to human rights. Rau pointed out that Kazakhstan has been an important OSCE participating State and an active partner in Central Asia for many years.

"The OSCE Chairman called on all parties to act with responsibility and restraint, and to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation or incitement to violence. He offered assistance and support to the authorities and people of Kazakhstan in continuing political reforms in full compliance with OSCE commitments, including with the help of the OSCE Program Office in Nur-Sultan", the organization summed up.