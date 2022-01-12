President of Kazakhstan arrives in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty city, the President’s press secretary Berik Uali said, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

“We confirm that the president arrived in Almaty,” Uali said. “The president took part in a meeting of the operational staff in Almaty. President Tokayev met with relatives and families of the deceased police officers, servicemen and expressed condolences and presented awards.”