225 people die as result of riots in Kazakhstan

The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan announced the exact number of dead citizens as a result of riots in the country. According to law enforcement agencies, 225 people died during the riots, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 4,578 victims have been identified to date, of which 4,353 were injured. Among them are 3393 law enforcement officers.

"225 people who died during the state of emergency were taken to morgues," head of the criminal prosecution service of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Shalabaev said.