Kazakhstan creates command of special operations forces of army
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree dated January 19, 2022 "On establishment of command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Trend reports referring to the decree.
The decree comes into effect from the date of signing.
The new structure will improve the performance of the country's national security system.
