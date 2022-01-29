I am against completely changing structure of government without assessing qualities of officials - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

I am against completely changing the structure of government without assessing the qualities of the officials, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"I am against mowing down shots. You need to evaluate them in terms of quality and performance. I am not a supporter of such methods. You can also hire new people right from the street, there were such moments in history, but that probably won't prove successful," he said

In his words, the ministers will be replaced, but now it is necessary to work together with existing ones.