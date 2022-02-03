Investigation of reasons of blackout in Central Asia continues - Kazakh energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Investigation of reasons of the blackout in Central Asia continues, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Bolat Akhchulakov said, Trend reports.

"It would be premature to accuse someone, because the commission is now conducting its work," Akchulakov noted.

He called the massive blackout in Central Asia an extraordinary event.

“Energy specialists don’t remember anything like this happening before," added the minister.

Due to an accident in the unified energy system of Central Asia, massive power outages were recorded in three countries at once: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

All three countries are included in the system of a single energy ring of Central Asia. This system allows countries to redistribute surplus electricity among themselves.